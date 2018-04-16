African heat to hit Scotland as temperatures soar to 20C

  • STV
The mild temperatures will affect parts of the country from Wednesday.

Warm air from Africa is to hit parts of Scotland, with temperatures rising to 20C.

The mild temperatures will affect the country from Wednesday, including Edinburgh, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Kinlochewe in the Highlands was 19C on Sunday, making it Scotland's warmest day of the year so far.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Warmer air is set to move north later this week, which originates from north west Africa.

"Temperatures will rise significantly in the coming day across much of western Europe as this warm plume of air moves north."

Sean added: "Last week when I was looking at the charts, it looked like the air reaching us would be warmer than what is now expected.

"Unfortunately for us, the high pressure developing over Europe will now hold further east than originally thought, which therefore keeps the warmer conditions just out of reach.

"Saying that, the air will still warm up enough to give us highs of 18C to 20C in a few spots, most likely on Wednesday or early Thursday, which will feel significantly warmer, out of the wind.

"The warmest spots are likely to be around Moray, Aberdeenshire and Edinburgh, with fresher and more showery conditions holding on in the far north and west."

Sean continued: "During the weekend, some parts of the country had some pleasant conditions, with the mercury hitting 19C at Kinlochewe in the Highlands, making it Scotland's highest temperature of the year so far.

"While it will stay windiest with some rain at times in the north and north west, for most areas the more settled, drier, sunnier weather should last until Saturday, although a change is expected back to more showery conditions from Sunday."

