Hundreds of Scots apply for kilted window cleaning role

Canadian firm Men In Kilts has been looking for 'true Scotsmen' to fill the role in Alberta.

Men In Kilts: Canadian company looking for Scots window cleaners. Men In Kilts

Hundreds of Scots have applied for a kilt-wearing window cleaning position which comes with a free one-way ticket to Canada.

STV News revealed last week that Canadian company Men In Kilts was running an advert looking for "true Scotsmen" to fill the role.

Now the Alberta-based firm said it has been "overwhelmed" with applicants from keen Scots looking for a change of career and a change of country.

Men In Kilts is looking to fill a range of roles right across the country and has already begun speaking with the first to apply.

A spokesman said: "We've been overwhelmed with hundreds of great applicants from Scotland looking to cash in on the one way ticket to Canada.

"We've still got locations across the country that are hiring and we're still meeting with all who have applied."

The advert stated successful applicants would gain a one-way flight from Scotland to Calgary and a starting wage of 18 Canadian Dollars per hour and an annual salary of between $40,000 and $55,000.

When converted to British Pounds that comes to around £10ph and £22,500 - £30,500 a year.

It also said applicants should like to climb, have a clean international driving licence, enjoy physical work and like to keep things clean and well-organised.

Men In Kilts said: "It's a chance to be part of an exciting, unique brand, while providing window cleaning and exterior cleaning services to both residential and commercial clients.

"We offer long term, year-round employment, as we do snow removal in the winter months.

"Within this organisation, fun factor meets inspiration, as you work alongside a team of kilted technicians."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.