News Stand: Tory government shame, Ant's drink drive fine

Your front pages from across Scotland for Tuesday, March 17.

ScotPapers: The front pages from across Scotland.

The National, The Herald and The Telegraph all lead with the Conservative government being grilled over "deportation mistakes", Syria strikes and the rape clause.

The Scottish Daily Express covers Ant McPartlin's record £86,000 fine for drink driving.

The Press and Journal covers the rise in tourist numbers in the north east.

And The Scotsman covers the rising level of air pollution in Scottish cities.

