Scotland's athletes return home from Commonwealth Games

Team Scotland won a total of 44 medals on the Gold Coast, including nine golds.

Some of the medal winners before they flew home. JSHPIX.CO

Scottish athletes have arrived home from the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Team Scotland won a total of 44 medals on the Gold Coast, finishing in eighth place with nine golds, 13 silvers and 22 bronze.

Many of the medal winners landed at Glasgow Airport on Tuesday afternoon and were greeted by friends and family.

The team was piped into the terminal to a hero's welcome.

Among the highlights during the event, swimmer and closing ceremony flagbearer Duncan Scott became Scotland's most decorated athlete at a single games with six medals.

Despite his success, the 20-year-old said his feet will remain on the ground with exams to sit next month in sports studies.

"The night before I swim I turn off all social media and then after I finish competing it's a day or two before I turn it on, so I've gradually been seeing all the messages come in and all the hype," he said.

"The support I've always had from family and friends, and beyond that, has been amazing. Maybe a few more people in the airport recognised me but, beyond that, it's been the same."

Scott joked: "My flatmate has been away, so I'll be going back to a freezing flat.

"It will just be the same, I have an exam in three weeks so it will be back to my usual life."

Diver James Heatly followed in the footsteps of his grandfather by winning a medal in the men's 1m springboard and is looking forward to celebrating with family on his return.

He said: "It's nice to be back after that long flight and to come back with this (medal) is incredible.

"I can't put it into words and I'm looking forward to seeing everyone now I'm back. My phone has just been going off so I have a lot of messages to get back to."

Alex 'Tattie' Marshall, who became the most successful Scot of all-time at the Commonwealth Games with his fifth gold in bowls, was also among those returning home.

