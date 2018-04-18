Taggart's John Michie joins charity for grieving parents

The actor's daughter Louella was found dead at a music festival in September 2017.

Devastating: John and Louella Michie (file pic). SNS

Actor John Michie has been announced as the new ambassador for a charity that supports grieving parents, less than a year after the death of his daughter.

The Taggart star's daughter Louella was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the Bestival music festival site at Lulworth Castle, Dorset, in September, at the age of 25.

Michie's partnership with The Good Grief Project, an organisation that helps families who are dealing with the death of a loved one - particularly a child - will see him support a new documentary film on bereavement.

He will attend the UK premiere of A Love That Never Dies, created in association with the charity and directed by husband and wife team Jane Harris and Jimmy Edmonds, who have coped with the loss of a child themselves.

Harris and Edmonds' film is described as a "love letter" to their son Josh, who died in a road accident in Vietnam seven years ago.

Michie will join the filmmakers at the London premiere, and will also take part in a Q and A after the screening.

He said: "When your child dies it is devastating for the family, and in many cases affects people for the rest of their lives.

"It is for this reason I am honoured to become an ambassador for this vital and worthy charity and take part in the Q and A at the London premiere of A Love That Never Dies."

Edmonds, who acted as director, cinematographer and editor on the film, said: "As a filmmaker, A Love That Never Dies has been the hardest project I've ever worked on.

"As a bereaved dad, it has probably saved my life."

Harris, who directed and produced, added: "It's about not shying away from grief, of not letting go but of continuing the bond with the deceased and finding rewards where we expected none."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.