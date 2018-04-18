News Stand: Gang shooting in Glasgow, BiFab bought

Your front pages from across Scotland for Wednesday, April 18.

ScotPapers: The top stories across Scotland.

The Scottish Sun and Daily Record lead with a gang shooting in Glasgow on Monday night.

The National and The Scotsman covers the news that BiFab is to be bought, saving hundreds of jobs.

The Scottish Times leads with tension in the Labour party over antisemitism.

And The Press and Journal covers the fight to have planning permission approved for a new stadium in Aberdeen.

