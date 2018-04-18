Man still fighting for life after gangland shooting
Kenny Reilly, who was a passenger in a silver BMW, was gunned down in Maryhill, Glasgow.
A man is still fighting for his life in hospital after being shot in the head in a drive-by shooting.
Kenny Reilly, who was a passenger in a silver BMW, was gunned down on Bilsland Drive in Maryhill, Glasgow, at 10.30pm on Monday.
The street remains cordoned off more than a day after the murder bid, which is thought to be gang-related.
Officers have now reopened Maryhill Road in both directions.
Mr Reilly was shot when a black car pulled up before a passenger, who was wearing a balaclava, got out and blasted him through the windscreen.
The 29-year-old remains in a critical condition in hospital.
His attacker then got back into the car and headed in the direction of Maryhill Road.
A black people carrier was found burnt out in Craigieburn Gardens, Maryhill, a short time later.
Detective superintendent Kenny Graham said: "Whoever is responsible for this shooting clearly has no regard for the safety of those living in this busy residential area, and they must be caught.
"We are continuing our enquiries today to establish a motive for this crime and although we believe that this was a targeted attack and that the 29 year-old man was the intended victim, we are pursuing all lines of inquiry."
