News Stand: Fatal crash driver denies falling asleep

Here are your front pages across Scotland for Thursday, April 19.

Scot Papers: The top stories across Scotland.

The Press and Journal covers the court story of Alin Jar, who is accused of driving dangerously while under the influence of morphine, falling asleep at the wheel and killing 57-year-old Jamesina Stewart.

The Daily Record leads with thousands of jobs at risk at a shipyard after foreign yards bid for contracts.

The National leads with the claim that the new BBC channel doesn't have enough funding.

The Scotsman leads with poor pupils in Scotland avoiding subjects with trips to stop parents having to shell out.

The Scottish Sun leads with the news that TV presenter Dale Winton has died at the age of 62.

And The Daily Mirror covers the family drama of Meghan Markel, who hasn't invited her family to her wedding.

