Scotland's population reaches record high due to migration

The increase comes from 23,900 more people coming into the country than leaving it.

Population: There was an increase of 0.4% ©:STV

Population in Scotland has reached a record high of 5.42 million, according to statistics from the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

However, this increase comes from migration, with 23,900 more people coming into Scotland than leaving it.

In contrast, natural change has decreased, with 3800 more deaths than births in the last year.

While overall population has increased by 0.4% over the last year, the growth rate has slowed in comparison to the previous year due to a reduction in net migration, down by 7600.

The statistics also show that the Scottish population is an ageing one, with almost one in five (19%) being 65 and over. This is up from 16% in 2007.

Tim Ellis, the Registrar General for Scotland, said: "Migration continues to be main driver of Scotland's population growth. But in the year following the EU referendum, fewer people arrived from overseas than in the previous year.

"Overall net migration, from both overseas and the rest of the UK, remained positive with more people coming to Scotland than leaving.

"The growth in Scotland's population varies across the country - around two thirds of Scotland's councils (21 councils) increased in population over the last year, compared to a third (11 councils) which experienced population decline."

