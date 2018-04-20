News Stand: Mum found dead in garden, immigration debate

Here are your front pages across Scotland for Friday, April 20.

Scot Papers: The front pages from across Scotland.

The Daily Record leads with the news that an 11-year-old girl found her mother dead in a garden in East Dunbartonshire.

The Scottish Times and The National both lead with stories on immigration.

The Press and Journal covers the news that oil and gas offshore companies face a huge tax bill.

The Scotsman looks at MSPs debating the right to die law.

And The Independent covers the news that Theresa May ignored 'hostile' policies which lead to the Windrush discrimination.

