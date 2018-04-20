Taggart star's daughter 'first to die from party drug'

A man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter and supplying drug at festivals.

John Michie and daughter Louella. SNS

Taggart actor John Michie's daughter was the "first person to die" from taking party drug 2CP, a court has heard.

Ceon Broughton, of Enfield, London, appeared at Winchester Crown Court, accused of supplying the psychedelic drug to Louella Fletcher-Michie.

The 25-year-old was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the Bestival site at Lulworth Castle in Dorset just before 1am on September 11 last year.

Broughton has been charged with her manslaughter by gross negligence and three counts of supplying the class A drug at both the Bestival and Glastonbury festivals.

Richard Thomas, defending, told the court: "There have been no deaths from this drug before."

Broughton, 29, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and British nationality during the hearing on Friday. He has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

The court was told that a trial, expected to last four weeks, was likely to be held early next year.

In a statement released through Scottish actor Michie's agent shortly after his daughter's death, the family said: "Our hearts are broken by this horrific tragedy.

"Louella inspired all who knew her with her joy of life.

"The family would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt tributes and messages."

Former Coronation Street actor Michie, 61, and his wife Carol - a former Hot Gossip singer - have two other children, Daisy and Sam.

