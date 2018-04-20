Canadian chocolate Eat Shyte goes viral in Scotland

Kevin Richards' high-protein chocolate is available in a selection of flavours.

Kevin Richards is delighted with the attention he's getting. shytechocolate.com

A Canadian chocolate company has launched a cheeky brand name online.

Belgium Master Chocolatier Kevin Richards has created a new high-protein chocolate, advertised as Shyte Chocolate.

The name is apparently an acronym for 'seriously helps you to energise'.

The company's website advertises protein chocolate in a choice of flavours for $10, which can be bought in independent retailers in Barrie and Toronto, in Ontario, and Lacombe, in Alberta.

Kevin says on his website: "Everything that I do is with the highest quality ingredients and most premium chocolate.

"My chocolate and cocoa is always Point of Origin to Me.

"I put my name behind each creation."

But it could be that Kevin is in on the joke, as the Shyte Show section of his website says: "It's where shyte hits the fans."

The website also states: "We may be silly, but we take our chocolate very seriously. Welcome to real chocolate with real protein. Please . . . Eat Shyte."

Kevin is delighted with all the attention he has been getting, saying: "I have just received some amazing international coverage from Scotland.

"My company Shyte Protein Chocolate has gone viral."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.