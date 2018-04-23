News Stand: Mother's cancer shock, Brexit 'showdown'

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Monday, April 23.

#Scotpapers: Veteran's 'smart specs' help him see again.

Catch up on the headlines around the country on Monday.

The Scottish Sun leads on the story of a young mother from Fife who received a cancer diagnosis four weeks after giving birth to her first child.

The Daily Record reports on a 90-year-old war veteran from Ayrshire who is able to see again after getting state-of-the-art "smart specs" from researchers at Oxford University.

Both The National and The Times cover an upcoming "showdown" between Theresa May and members of her cabinet including Boris Johnson over Brexit.

The Herald leads on union fears over the effects of automation on workers in Scotland.

Finally The Press and Journal reports on cuts to the mobile banking service provided by RBS in Lossiemouth.

