News Stand: Food bank use soars, suitcase murder riddle

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Tuesday, April 24.

#Scotpapers: Excessive exercise linked to MND.

Here are the headlines around the country on Tuesday.

Both the Daily Record and The National lead on food bank use in Scotland reaching record levels.

While The Scottish Sun reports on the case of a missing woman at the centre of a murder probe in Glasgow, including a search for two dumped suitcases.

The Herald covers potential links unearthed by scientists between excessive exercise and motor neurone disease (MND).

The Scotsman leads with an exclusive on the £70m in parking charges for Scottish drivers in the past year.

Finally The Press and Journal reports on a domestic abuser and father-of-11 who was described in court as a "Jekyll and Hyde" character as he was jailed for three years.

