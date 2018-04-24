Scottish food bank use more than doubles in five years

The Trussell Trust handed out 138% more food parcels last year than in 2013/14.

Food banks: There are 52 Trussell Trust outlets in Scotland (file pic). PA

The number of parcels handed out by Scottish food banks has more than doubled in the last five years, with over 170,000 distributed last year alone.

A growing number of Scots are turning to food banks because their benefits do not cover the cost of essentials, according to the Trussell Trust.

The charity, which runs the largest network of food banks in Scotland, has seen a 138% rise in the number of emergency three-day parcels it has handed out since 2013.

Around 55,000 of the parcels handed out last year went to children.

Scottish Trussell Trust director Tony Graham said: "In Scotland we expect no one should be left hungry or destitute.

"Illness, disability, family breakdown or the loss of a job could happen to any of us and we owe it to each other to make sure sufficient financial support is in place when we need it most.

"It's completely unacceptable that anyone is forced to turn to a food bank in Scotland, and we'll continue to campaign for systemic change until everyone has enough money coming in to keep pace with the rising cost of essentials like food and housing."

The 17% increase in food bank use in Scotland last year was higher than the year before (9%) and the rate was greater than the UK-wide average of 13%.

The main reasons for referrals to food banks were benefit delays (22%) and changes to benefits (18%), although debt is behind a growing number of referrals (8%).

The number of Trussell food banks in Scotland has also risen significantly, from 15 in 2012 to 52 today.

