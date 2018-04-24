Canadian window cleaning firm hires first kilted Scotsman

Men In Kilts had advertised for a 'true Scotsman' to join the company in Alberta.

Men In Kilts: Ruairidh Dalglish will start at end of April. Men In Kilts

Canadian window cleaning company Men In Kilts has hired its first Scotsman to join the firm in Alberta.

Ruairidh Dalglish, from Musselburgh, applied for the position after seeing it in on the STV News Facebook page.

The 29-year-old, who will officially start his new role on April 30, met with the company's CEO on Friday and says he is "ecstatic" that he will be wearing a kilt everyday.

He said: "I saw it on STV after a friend shared it on Facebook and thought: now that's a company I could really get behind.

"What I like most is the opportunity to work outside with my hands and I love to keep things clean and to serve other people.

"Wearing a kilt daily just takes it over the top."

CEO Chris Carrier says they have found a "great person" in Ruairidh.

He said: "We're fortunate to have found such a great person in Ruairidh, and it's all because of STV.

"At Men In Kilts, our values drive our entire business.

"Our pride and passion for kilts, and more importantly what they represent, are paramount to our success.

"We know Ruairidh is going to be a great addition to our team."

Men In Kilts said hundreds of Scots applied for the role since it was made public two weeks ago and they are now hoping more will follow Mr Dalglish's footsteps in the weeks and months ahead.

He travelled to Canada two months ago so he already had a two-year temporary work visa in-hand when he applied for the role, speeding up the application process.

For other applicants it will take a bit more time as they need to acquire either the same two-year visa or open work permit, meaning those younger than 31 years old will have a greater chance of being approved from the Canadian government.

After potential employees have been approved to work in the country they will be invited to take part in an interview over Skype.

The company will then book them on a one-way flight to Calgary, give them a kilt and get them started.

A spokesperson said: "We've had hundreds of applicants anxious to come over and work at any of our locations, you could literally hear their excitement coming through the emails they sent with everyone saying 'pick me, pick me'.

"Some of the funniest comments have been 'a true Scotsman with all the right things, in all the right places, including red hair' or a little typo from a hopeful who suggests 'look no further because I'm a true Scotsman, born and bread'.

"With Ruairidh we went through an hour-long interview, the first few minutes were dedicated to learning the pronunciation of his name.

"We were thrilled to offer him the job and he is so excited to join the Men In Kilts team."

