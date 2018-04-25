News Stand: Drink-driving lotto winner, Brexit battle

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Wednesday, April 25.

#Scotpapers: May to Sturgeon on Brexit Bill: 'Take it or leave it.'

Catch up on the headlines around the country this Wednesday.

The Scottish Sun leads on the drink-driving case of a £10m Lotto winner over an incident in Forfar, Angus.

And the Daily Record reports "grisly details" in the investigation of the disappearance of grandmother Julie Reilly in Glasgow.

The Herald, The National and The Scotsman all cover Theresa May's "take it or leave it" ultimatum to the Scottish Government in the dispute over EU powers.

The National calls UK Government proposals a "seven-year stich-up" while The Scotsman highlights that the Brexit deal now has the agreement of the Welsh Government.

Finally The Press and Journal leads on ferry operator CalMac's problems with a broken-down vessel, which has caused major delays and sparked more than 12,500 customer calls.

