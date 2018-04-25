Fancy a piece and Jobbie? Malaysian company launch spread

The popular peanut butter has grabbed attention for its uniquely Scottish sounding name.

Jobbie: Peanut Butter available in Malaysia. Jobbie

Have you ever been so hungry that you could eat a piece and jobbie?

Well a Malaysian Peanut Butter firm, which is gaining a lot of attention for its uniquely Scottish sounding name, have launched a new spread so you can do just that.

Jobbie Nut Butter provide the popular handmade peanut butter in the south/east Asian country but after being spotted by a keen eyed Scotsman on Twitter news of the funny sounding name quickly spread across Scotland.

One man on Twitter said: "What a horrible name haha".

Another said: "You can't beat a piece and jobbie."

A woman added: "Jobbie on toast? no thanks."

Another man commented on the company's Facebook page asking: "Do you guys know what jobbie means in Scotland?"

Earlier this week STV News revealed that a Canadian company had been selling Shyte chocolate bars with the hashtag #eatshyte.

Belgium Master Chocolatier Kevin Richards created the new high-protein chocolate, advertised as Shyte Chocolate.

The name is apparently an acronym for 'seriously helps you to energise'.

