News Stand: Noel Gallagher touts, fire engine shortage

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Thursday, April 26.

#Scotpapers: Unionist group suffers major data leak.

Here are the headlines around the country on Thursday.

The Daily Record leads on secondary ticketing site Viagogo locking hundreds of Noel Gallagher fans out of his Scottish gigs by snapping up tickets and reselling them at a higher price.

And The Scottish Sun reports on a "lowlife" who stole a bank card and £3000 from a collapsed friend who later died.

The Press and Journal covers comments by one of Scotland's top fire service officers apologising for a shortage of fire appliances in the north-east.

While The Herald leads on a change to Crown Office guidelines which could see rape victims who refuse to testify in court face jail in "exceptional circumstances".

The National reports on a new data leak suffered by anti-independence group Scotland in Union.

Finally The Times covers a possible link scientists have found between everyday drugs and the onset of dementia.

