Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson announces pregnancy

STV

Davidson, 39, and her partner Jen Wilson expecting the baby in late autumn.

Ruth Davidson with partner Jen Wilson and their dog, Wilson.
Ruth Davidson with partner Jen Wilson and their dog, Wilson.

Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson is pregnant with her first child.

Davidson and her partner Jen Wilson are expecting the baby in late autumn.

The 39-year-old will take maternity leave before returning to work and intends to lead the party into the 2021 Holyrood elections.

Her deputy Jackson Carlaw will take the reins in her absence.

Davidson said: "Jen and I are delighted to announce that I am expecting our first child in the late autumn.

"Like all new parents-to-be, we are excited - and daunted - about the months to come.

"Mostly we are just overjoyed at the prospect of starting a family together."

The happy couple's news was welcomed by Davidson's political opponents.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "Many congratulations to Ruth Davidson and her partner Jen on their lovely news. The baby box is on its way!"

Davidson and Ms Wilson got engaged in 2016 and live together in Edinburgh, where the Tory leader is a constituency MSP.

They found out in March that an IVF procedure had been successful.

She said: "While the news may be unexpected for many people, let me reassure my constituents and voters across Scotland that there is no change to my political commitment or plans to lead the Scottish Conservatives into the 2021 Holyrood elections.

"I'm simply doing what thousands of working women do every year - having a child, taking some time off, and then returning to work soon after.

"In the meantime, it's business as usual."

The couple had to postpone their wedding plans last year after their dog Wilson was struck by a car.

Davidson said: "Jen and I are incredibly lucky in the support we have received from our family and friends over the past few months.

"We know we can rely on them in the months and years to come. I'd like to thank them all again today.

"We have always dreamed of starting a family and are so pleased to be able to share our happy news."

Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted her congratulations.

She said: "Wonderful news! I'm very happy for you and Jen."

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Jackson Carlaw said: "I know all Scottish Conservatives and many others besides will be delighted by this announcement from Ruth.

"We all wish Ruth and Jen every possible happiness over the coming months during what is bound to be an exciting time for them both."​​

Scottish secretary David Mundell said: "This is wonderful news and I know everyone across Scotland will want to congratulate Ruth and Jen on this news. They are a great couple and I know they are going to make terrific parents."

