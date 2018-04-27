News Stand: Ministers 'must quit', Ruth Davidson's baby

Here are the newspaper front pages from across the country on Friday, April 27.

#Scotpapers: Pensioner offered would-be thief a lift home.

Catch up on what's making the headlines in Scotland on Friday.

Both The Scottish Sun and the Daily Record lead on Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson's announcement that she is pregnant.

The Courier reports on an "unflappable" pensioner who offered a young man he found rifling through his bedroom drawers a lift home, saying he felt sorry for him.

Both The National and the Scottish Daily Express cover demands for ministers to quit.

The former deals with calls for UK home secretary Amber Rudd to resign over the Windrush scandal; the latter carries a call from a terminally ill grandmother for Scottish health secretary Shona Robison to go.

Finally The Herald leads on Nicola Sturgeon's rejection of a proposed Brexit deal over EU powers tabled by the UK Government, who says she is willing to stand alone among the devolved governments.

