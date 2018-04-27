RBS profit rises by 206% to £792m as running costs fall

The increase from £259m last year is partly due to a fall in restructuring costs.

RBS: Operating profit also increased.

Royal Bank of Scotland has reported a profit of £792m for the first three months of the year, a 206% rise in first-quarter profit.

The increase is partly due to a fall in restructuring costs and a drop in conduct and litigation costs.

The bank is also continuing with its plan to shrink in size, meaning running costs are falling.

Its profits have jumped by 206%, a rise from £259m for the same quarter last year.

The quarterly profit follows on from RBS's first annual profit in 10 years, reported in February.

Operating profit in the period rose 70% to £1.21bn.

Chief executive Ross McEwan said: "In the first three months of 2018, we made a pre-tax profit of £1.2bn, up 70% on the same period last year.

"This contributed to a bottom-line profit in the period of £792m, exceeding the full-year 2017 profit we reported back in February.

"This is a good set of results, showing the progress we are making, despite a more competitive market. Our income is up, costs are down and our capital has strengthened again."

RBS still has the threat of a major fine for mis-selling mortgages in the US.

The fine could reach as much as £9bn. RBS, which is still majority-owned by the taxpayer, will return to paying dividends when this is cleared.

