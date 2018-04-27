Scots teenager dies after plunging from flats in Magaluf

The 19-year-old, named locally as Natalie Cormack, fell at Eden Rock de Torrenova.

Magaluf: She was working in a bar. PA

A Scottish teenager has died after plunging from a block of flats in Magaluf.

The 19-year-old, named locally as Natalie Cormack, fell from the seventh floor of the resort's Eden Rock de Torrenova at 8.50am on Friday.

The woman realised she did not have her keys after she returned from work at a nearby bar in the resort on the south coast of Majorca.

She went to a friend's apartment and tried to climb to the balcony on her flat.

An ambulance crew tried to help but were unable to save her life.

A Civil Guard officer in Palma said: "We are still investigating.

"But it seems she did not have any keys when she arrived at her apartment and went to a friend's flat.

"She was climbing to her own balcony when she fell from the seventh floor.

We understand that she comes from Scotland and was working in a nearby bar.

"But we don't have any more details yet."

