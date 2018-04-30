News Stand: Amber Rudd resigns over Windrush scandal

Here are your front pages across Scotland for Monday, April 30.

ScotPapers: Your front pages from across Scotland.

The Scotsman, The Independent and The Daily Record all lead with Amber Rudd resigning as Home Secretary over the Windrush scandal.

The Scottish Times leads with shops being told they will face random checks to ensure they are abiding by minimum alcohol pricing.

The Scottish Daily Express covers reports that backbench MPs have threatened to revolt over Brexit.

And The Press and Journal covers reports that dozens of disqualified drivers are still on the road.

