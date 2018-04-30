Andy Murray swaps tennis strokes for brush strokes

The Scots tennis star shows off his artistic side as he recovers from hip surgery.

Murray has been out of action since hip surgery. SNS Group

Andy Murray has been keeping himself busy while recovering from hip surgery - by turning to art.

Murray, due to return to action in the coming weeks, offered an insight into his painting skills on Instagram.

The two-time Wimbledon champion swapped tennis strokes for brush strokes to create the Jackson Pollock-inspired image.

The 30-year-old first published a picture of a blank canvas, before serving up the completed work.

Fans will be hoping Murray will soon have less time on his hands as he plots a return to competitive tennis nearly a year since his last match.

Before and after: Murray at the easel. @andymurray/Instagram

