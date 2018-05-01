News Stand: Minimum alcohol pricing starts today
Here are your front pages across Scotland for Tuesday, May 1.
The Daily Express, The Scottish Sun and The Scotsman all lead with the introduction of the 50p minimum pricing for alcohol.
The Press and Journal leads with a psychic being cleared over a bar brawl.
And the Scottish Times and The Guardian lead with the new home secretary, Sajid Javid, being appointed.
