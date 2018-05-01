'Drunk' Scots held after 'abandoning children in Majorca'

The pair are alleged to have left their children, aged four and 11, at the Palma Bay Hotel.

Majorca: Families said to have had to look after children. Creative Commons / Cropped

A Scottish couple have been charged after allegedly abandoning their children while getting drunk in Majorca.

The pair are said to have left their children, aged four and 11, at the Palma Bay Hotel.

It is alleged other families staying in the hotel had to look after the youngsters who were spotted alone in the complex.

When contacted by STV News, Spanish officers confirmed a man and a woman had been arrested.

Their children have been taken into protective custody.

