TSB insists app is running and offers new log in advice

Hundreds of customers feared facing late payment fees as standing orders bounced.

TSB: Online banking causing issues for customers. Yui Mok / PA Wire

TSB has insisted its technical issues are now resolved and advised customers affected to turn the mobile banking app off and on again.

Hundreds of users feared being charged late payment fees as pre-arranged payments didn't go through meaning bills were not paid on time.

However, the bank insists the issues have now been resolved and advised users that any ongoing problems stem from users trying to log in through old or bookmarked links.

Bosses have told frustrated customers to close the app completely before attempting to log in again.

The first day of each month is the most popular time for people to pay their monthly bills and a failure of online banking to process the payments on time meant they could be facing an extra fee for missing the set deadline.

There was fears that even those with more than enough money in their account to cover the costs could incur the fine through no fault of their own.

But despite assurances that Direct Debits are working as normal, customers have been taking to social media to vent their anger at the problems caused by the banking failure.

John McAllister took to Facebook to say he had been trying to get through to TSB for around five hours.

Messaging the bank he said: "Please advise where I should send the bill for time spent trying to get a response from your non-answering telephone service. It is a total of four hours and 37 minutes.

"Also the time spent going to the local TSB branch trying to get answers two hours 18 minutes. "

Another man David Connor said: "I was waiting for near enough 44 minutes and the person that answers hangs up the phone after finding out the reason for my call.

"Your customers do not expect/deserve to be treated like this."

Another stressed customer was Angela Hume who said: "I actually cant cope anymore.

"Can I sue TSB for having a nervous breakdown?"

The bank have apologised for any distress caused and pledged to work "around the clock" to put and ongoing issues right.

In a statement TSB said: "We are sorry for the difficulty or distress any customers may have experienced and we are working round the clock to put things right.

"Our mobile app and internet banking are available, any customers having difficulty logging in, should try closing their mobile app fully and then restarting it, or closing the internet browser and trying again. Direct debits are working normally.

"To get to internet banking please go directly to the TSB website and click on 'log in' rather than using any bookmarks or saved links."

"We know there are some issues with a small number of standing orders today, we are working hard to resolve these.

"Payments through our mobile app and internet banking are available, but we know some customers are experiencing difficulties at the moment and seeing an error message.

"If your payment query is urgent please give us a ring or visit us in branch.

"However, we are busier than usual and it may take us longer than normal to help.

"Don't forget if you are trying to pay a bill (e.g. your water bill), you can use your debit card to pay the provider directly.

"If you are having problems viewing your balance online, don't forget you can view your latest balance at any LINK ATM. You can also print a mini statement at any TSB ATM."

