News Stand: Free ATMs face axe, £380,000 of cannabis found

Here are your front pages across Scotland for Wednesday, May 2.

ScotPaper: The front pages from across Scotland.

The Herald leads with a report that free cash machines in rural areas face the axe.

The Press and Journal covers reports that £380,000 worth of cannabis was found in a farmhouse in Aberdeenshire.

The Scottish Daily Express covers reports that Scots are crossing the border to buy cheaper alcohol after minimum pricing was introduced.

The Scotsman leads with the story that the Home Office has backed down after threatening to deport a mother.

The Daily Record covers the strain on the NHS being reported.

And The Daily Telegraph leads with reports that Theresa May has been warned by MPs not to accept a single market Brexit deal.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.