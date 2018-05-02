News Stand: Free ATMs face axe, £380,000 of cannabis found
Here are your front pages across Scotland for Wednesday, May 2.
The Herald leads with a report that free cash machines in rural areas face the axe.
The Press and Journal covers reports that £380,000 worth of cannabis was found in a farmhouse in Aberdeenshire.
The Scottish Daily Express covers reports that Scots are crossing the border to buy cheaper alcohol after minimum pricing was introduced.
The Scotsman leads with the story that the Home Office has backed down after threatening to deport a mother.
The Daily Record covers the strain on the NHS being reported.
And The Daily Telegraph leads with reports that Theresa May has been warned by MPs not to accept a single market Brexit deal.
