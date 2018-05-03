News Stand: Council want to double parking fees

Here are your front pages across Scotland for Thursday, May 3.

Scot Papers: The top stories from across Scotland.

The Press and Journal lead with reports that Aberdeenshire council are looking into increasing parking fees in some areas.

The Daily Record covers a story that Lottery winner Jane Park is getting therapy for her "morbid jealousy".

The Metro and The Scottish Times covers the report that some women in NHS England didn't receive their final breast cancer screening invitation.

The National leads with reports that Ruth Davidson is being urged to take stronger control of backbench MSPs over the Brexit negotiations.

The Scotsman leads with reports that the government plan to scrap some tumours from targets to increase performance ratings.