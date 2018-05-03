  • STV
Amazon delivers free school breakfasts to boost performance

The free meals were given to pupils in some of the most deprived areas in Scotland.

Breakfast: The partnership with Amazon has allowed the charity to expand.
Teachers in some of the most deprived areas in Scotland have seen a boost in pupils' attainment after providing students with free school breakfasts.

Amazon teamed up with Magic Breakfasts to provide the free meals to two schools in Edinburgh, and one each in Glasgow, Dunfermline and Gourock.

MSP Gordon MacDonald visited the two Edinburgh schools, St Joseph's RC Primary and Broomhouse Primary, both of which are in his constituency to hear about how providing the free breakfast had a positive effect on pupils.

Gordon MacDonald MSP said: "The importance of a healthy breakfast for children and young people is clear and is well recognised by educational and health professionals.

"It gives them a great start to the day, so that they can concentrate and make the most of the great educational opportunities they are being offered."

Anthony Currie, headteacher at St Joseph's RC Primary School in Edinburgh, said: "As a result of this partnership, our children and school community have thrived!

"The feedback from the children has also highlighted the social benefits they feel they have gained from eating and sharing a first meal of the day together."

While Jamie Petrie, headteacher at Broomhouse Primary School in Edinburgh, added: "Our partnership with Magic Breakfast and Amazon has given the pupils at the school an opportunity to start the day ready to achieve and attain.

Hungry: Pupils at the school have been performing better since the meals were introduced.
"It has allowed us to break down the barriers that hunger brings to children with tough realities."

Magic Breakfast was started in 2003 after headteachers told activist Carmel McConnell that students hunger was one of the biggest obstacles to teaching.

Research showed that schools which offered free breakfasts to students saw an increase in pupils' reading, writing and maths results.

Amazon also launched a volunteering programme in Edinburgh, giving their employees the opportunity to get involved in supporting the running of activities at school breakfast clubs, including reading with the children.

Graeme Smith, managing director at Amazon's development centre, said: "We want to help children reach their full potential in the digital world, so giving them the fuel for learning is key to this.

"That's why we support Magic Breakfast in helping deliver nutritious breakfasts to schoolchildren across Scotland and the rest of the UK."

He added: "The team are really excited about volunteering at the breakfast clubs and meeting the kids, parents and teachers."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.