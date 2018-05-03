  • STV
  • MySTV

Carol Smillie to conduct funerals as Humanist celebrant

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The former Changing Rooms host led her first Humanist funeral on Wednesday.

Carol: Humanist celebrant.
Carol: Humanist celebrant.

Scottish TV presenter Carol Smillie has been confirmed as a new Humanist Society Scotland celebrant.

The 56-year-old former Changing Rooms and Postcode Challenge host is one of seven new celebrants to join the society to provide Humanist funerals and naming ceremonies.

She will join a network of over 125 celebrants across Scotland as part the national Humanist charity.

Carol, who led her first funeral on Wednesday, is delighted to be part of the team.

She said: "I am delighted to be part of the Humanist Society Scotland celebrant team. 

"I have already found the experience of delivering the first funeral a real privilege in supporting the family involved.

"For me Humanist values of care, compassion and kindness are really important in delivering a meaningful ceremony to families at some of the hardest times in their lives."

Commenting on the new celebrants, Lynsey Kidd director of services at Humanist Society Scotland said: "We are delighted to support seven of our members to become celebrants delivering funerals and naming ceremonies.

"They join the biggest and most trusted network of Humanist celebrants in Scotland.

"All Humanist Society Registered Celebrants work to high standards and are trained, mentored and regularly reviewed to ensure that they can provide a personal, fitting and meaningful ceremony for people's loved ones."

The Humanist Society Scotland describe themselves as "people who trust science and rational inquiry to help explain the universe around them."

On their website it says: "Humanism is a belief system which puts human happiness and flourishing at its heart, and promotes cooperation towards a shared common goal."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.