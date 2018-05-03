Rail workers call off weekend strike in CCTV dispute

They could still walk out on Cup Final day in a row over ScotRail CCTV-monitoring staff.

Dispute: Staff called off strike. SWNS

Rail workers have called off a strike this weekend but could still walk out on Cup Final day in a row over ScotRail CCTV-monitoring staff.

The TSSA union said it has called off its planned strike on May 5 following a new offer by ScotRail to allow for further talks.

The union claims CCTV staff are "overstretched" following acceptance of 17 applications for voluntary redundancy from 22 specialist staff, and also criticised plans to impose new compulsory night shifts on employees whose family and child care commitments meant they could not work nights.

Manuel Cortes, TSSA general secretary, met Scottish Transport Minister Humza Yousaf during attempts to resolve the issue.

The TSSA said members who have overnight care responsibilities for children and sick relatives have now been told they do not have to work night shifts.

Mr Cortes said: "This is a dispute that should never have happened. ScotRail management should hang their heads in shame for trying to impose night shifts on parents who can't simply leave their children home alone.

"And of course the new night shift rosters would never have been needed if ScotRail management hadn't allowed way too many people in their CCTV centres to take voluntary severance, leaving the team understaffed and underskilled.

"We are pleased that at long last ScotRail now appear to be seeing sense.

"They have made a new offer which we are happy to sit down in talks and explore whether this can lead to a resolution our members can access.

"Our strike on Scottish Cup Final weekend will go ahead if no progress is made before then." Manuel Cortes.

"However, we aren't out of the woods and our strike on Scottish Cup Final weekend will go ahead if no progress is made before then."

Celtic play Motherwell in the final on May 19 at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The TSSA said it will continue negotiating "in good faith" with ScotRail to keep the CCTV unit properly staffed and Scotland's rail network properly guarded.

The RMT union has also suspended the industrial action it had planned for Saturday, saying the firm has agreed that present working practices will remain the same until a review is completed. The union had not proposed striking on Cup Final day but has planned action for June 11 and 12.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "Ultimately this is and remains a safety issue and further industrial action is planned for next month if a suitable solution is not found."

David Lister, ScotRail Alliance sustainability and safety assurance director, said discussions on the issue will continue this week.

He said: "We have robust contingency measures in place to make sure any potential action has no impact on customer service.

"Trains will run as normal over the weekend and for the Scottish Cup Final. "The safety of our employees and customers is our priority, which is why our proposals will improve safety and enhance the information we provide to our customers."

ScotRail said its policy of no compulsory redundancies remains in place

