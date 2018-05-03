Police believe missing killer has travelled to Scotland

Michael Smales, who attacked his wife as tried to leave him, should not be approached.

Michael Smales: Could be in Scotland. Greater Manchester Police

A missing killer who bludgeoned his wife to death with a brick is suspected of travelling to Scotland.

Police hunting for Michael Smales, who murdered his wife Patricia in 2009 after she told him their marriage was over, are appealing for information and say he should not be approached.

He was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order nine years ago but he has been missing from his home in Manchester since Monday.

The 54-year-old was convicted of manslaughter with diminished responsibility after throttling the Manchester Airport worker as she tried to run out of their home in Stockport before hitting her over the head with a brick and concrete paving slab.

Smales fled the scene wearing only a T-shirt before he was detained shortly afterwards near the M60 motorway.

Greater Manchester police now say they believe he could have travelled to Scotland as the appeal for information to his whereabouts.

When he was last seen he was wearing a camouflage jacket, jeans and trainers and officers say he should not be approached.

A spokesman said: "Anyone who sees Michael is asked not to approach him but to call police as soon as possible.

"Those with any information about his whereabouts are asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

