News Stand: Man hides aunt's body to claim her benefits

Here are your front pages across Scotland for Friday, May 4.

Scot Papers: The top stories from across Scotland.

The Scottish Sun leads with the story of a man who hid his aunt's body for eight months to claim her benefits.

The National covers Nicola Sturgeon backing the baby boxes, despite fears being raised by Conservatives.

The Herald leads with reports the a Scottish teacher is at the centre of the Donald Trump porn star fight.

The Daily Record covers the story of a nine-year-old girl who is asking for her damaged leg to be amputated.

The Scottish Times leads with the news that the Lockerie bomber will have his conviction reviewed.

And the Daily Telegraph leads with the story that the UK might remain in the customs union until 2023.

