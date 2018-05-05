Scottish Twitter loving 'phenomenal' new 'Irn-Bru shoes' 

Dubbed 'Irn-Shu' the trainers have been a viral hit since being spotted on Asos website.

Irn-Shu: Scottish Twitter has been reacting to the Vans shoes. ASOS

The phenomenal new release from popular shoe maker Vans has Scots in a fizz over their resemblance to our 'other national drink'.

The blue and orange trainers, which have an uncanny likeness to a can of Irn-Bru, have gone viral online after being spotted by a Scottish shopper on the Asos website.

Twitter user @raegul christened the trendy trainers "Irn-Shu" in a post that has been liked by over 12,000 people.

The Vans Anaheim Old Skool Trainers in Og Blue And Gold are on sale for a snip at £60.00.

But Twitter user Lewis Aitken is not convinced.

From his @basicallylewis account he tweeted: "Imagine paying £60 to look like you're wearing cans of Irn-Bru."

And Charlotte Wilson Tweeted: "These Vans look like cans of Irn-Bru and I don't know if that's a good thing or a bad thing."

But Kirsten Scott is one happy customer that will definitely be buying a pair.

She tweeted: "Vans have released shoes that look like cans of Irn-Bru and I literally could not be happier."

