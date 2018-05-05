Sir Alex Ferguson has surgery after brain haemorrhage 

Manchester United said the football legend's surgery had 'gone very well'.

Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery. © SNS Group

Scottish football legend Sir Alex Ferguson is seriously ill in hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

The former Manchester United manager underwent emergency surgery on Saturday at the city's Royal Infirmary.

United said in a statement: "Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage.

"The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter."

Earlier on Saturday, his son Darren Ferguson failed to appear for his club Doncaster Rovers' final game of the season, citing family reasons.

Sir Alex is one of the most successful managers in the history of football, winning 13 English league titles with United and three Scottish championships in charge of Aberdeen.

He also managed East Stirling and St Mirren, and led Scotland to the 1986 World Cup.

In his playing career, Sir Alex turned out as a striker for Rangers, Dunfermline, Queen's Park, St Johnstone, Falkirk and Ayr United.

Wellwishers have already been out in force since the news broke.

The Scottish Football Association said in a tweet: "Everyone at the Scottish FA wishes Sir Alex a strong recovery."

Aberdeen, who he led the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup, said: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone connected with Aberdeen Football Club are with our former manager, Sir Alex Ferguson and his family following tonight's news."

Dozens of his former players also said their thoughts were with Sir Alex and his family.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw tweeted: "Sending my love and best wishes to Sir Alex."