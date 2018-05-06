Scots rally behind Sir Alex Ferguson after brain surgery

The 76-year-old is in intensive care after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Sir Alex spent 27 years in charge of Manchester United.

Scottish football has rallied behind Sir Alex Ferguson after the Aberdeen and Manchester United legend suffered a brain haemorrhage.

The 76-year-old underwent emergency surgery on Saturday.

United, where Sir Alex spent 27 years, said the procedure had "gone very well", but that he needed a spell in intensive care.

Wellwishers from across Scottish football have offered their support to him and his family.

Aberdeen, who won the UEFA Cup Winners' cup and three Scottish league titles under Sir Alex, said: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone connected with Aberdeen Football Club are with our former manager, Sir Alex Ferguson and his family."

The Scottish FA, who employed Sir Alex to take Scotland to the 1986 World Cup following the death of Jock Stein, said: "Everyone at the Scottish FA wishes Sir Alex a strong recovery."

Sir Alex, who was born in Glasgow, is one of the most successful managers in the history of football, winning 13 English league titles and two European Cups with United. He also managed East Stirling and St Mirren.

Ferguson celebrates European success with Aberdeen in 1983. SNS Group

St Mirren said on Twitter: "Everyone at St Mirren sends our best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson and pray for a speedy recovery."

In his playing career, Sir Alex turned out as a striker for Rangers, Dunfermline, Queen's Park, St Johnstone, Falkirk and Ayr United.

"Everyone at Rangers FC sends their best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson following emergency surgery," Rangers said.

Celtic added: "Everyone at Celtic FC wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and swift recovery following emergency surgery."

Current Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay posted a picture of himself with Sir Alex, and added: "Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family boss. Get well soon."

Scottish political rivals also united to offer their support to Sir Alex and his family.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "My thoughts are with Alex Ferguson and his family - wishing him a full and speedy recovery."

Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson added: "So many people will be wishing Alex Ferguson well and sending their thoughts to his family."

Richard Leonard, leader of Scottish Labour, said: "Wishing Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery. Sending my thoughts to him and his family following his surgery."

