Police armed response vehicles being sent to more incidents

The role of armed response vehicle officers is being expanded at Police Scotland.

Police: Officers will take part in national campaigns (file pic). STV

Armed response vehicles will be out on Scotland's streets responding to a wider range of incidents from Monday.

Previously armed units were only allowed to deal with firearms incidents or emergencies involving a risk to life.

In December, Police Scotland announced the role of armed officers would be expanded.

The force said this would have an emphasis on "on public protection, vulnerability and speed of response" and would include local and national campaigns such as drink-driving.

Assistant chief constable Nelson Telfer said earlier: "We have increased the number of ARV officers available in our communities, but our current deployment model is inefficient.

"It does not allow these officers to be sent by the control room to anything other than firearms or threat to life incidents.

"They already respond to incidents they come across and are sent to other incidents where there's a threat to life but no firearms are involved.

"They are trained in advanced emergency first aid and we have many examples of incidents where these officers have assisted, such as at road crashes or medical emergencies, where they have been able to get to the scene before an ambulance."

He continued: "Whilst this move is designed to maximise the safety of the Scottish public, we are aware that in the past there have been some concerns about the role of armed police officers in our communities and that previously we have not engaged as well as we could have when making decisions about how they are deployed.

"We have learned from that experience and have carried out extensive engagement with the Scottish Police Authority, elected representatives and other key stakeholders to explain why we are doing this."