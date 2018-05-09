  • STV
  • MySTV

Cocaine 'delivered faster than pizza' in Scotland

Chris Foote Chris Foote

One in three users say they can get can get the drug in under half an hour.

Cocaine: More than half of Scots cocaine users have it delivered (file pic).
Cocaine: More than half of Scots cocaine users have it delivered (file pic). PA

It is faster to have cocaine delivered in Scotland than pizza, according to drug users.

One in three say they can get can get coke in under half an hour, while only one in six say the same about pizza.

As drug dealing moves off the streets more people are using the dark web and WhatsApp to get their fix. Dealers are even targeting addicts on Facebook.

More than half of Scottish cocaine users have had it delivered at least once in the last year, according to the 2018 edition of the Global Drug Survey.

The Global Drug Survey is the world's largest survey of drug users and aims to make drugs safer by 'sharing information in a credible and meaningful way'.

More than 130,000 people from over 40 countries participated this year, including 1300 Scots. STV is the GDS Scottish media partner for 2018.

David, a 38-year-old former addict from Glasgow, said the ease of buying online made his habit worse and likened it to shopping on Amazon.

"I started off with prescription drugs like temazepam and Valium and then in private used heroin," he said.

"The dark net was great when I was still using. I would send Bitcoins to a guy in Amsterdam and within three days I'd have them in my mailbox."

"It was pretty much like buying off Amazon," he said. "It made my addiction worse. I purchased heroin, Valium, pre-rolled cannabis joints and amphetamines.

"I treated it like a buffet. It was accessible to the point of being ridiculous and due to crippling social anxiety I was grateful for not having to deal with someone in person.

"I was ordering in bulk about three times a week."

https://infogram.com/same-day-cocaine-delivery-1h0n25xqk3zz4pe | default

Nine out of ten cocaine users in Scotland told the Global Drug Survey they could have it delivered the same day - more than any other country in the world.

Dr Adam Winstock, director of the Global Drug Survey, said the immediacy of ordering online has become part of the experience for many users.

"It's breaking down and shortening that time between desire and getting that desire satiated," he said.

"That's what I worry about; that ordering online doesn't allow people the space to think 'do I really need this?'."

https://infogram.com/copy-worldwide-cocaine-consumption-1hnp27xr5kzn6gq | default

Around one in 20 cocaine users order drugs on the dark web, social media or WhatsApp, but most people still source their supply directly. About half buy from dealers they know and a quarter get drugs from friends.

Katy Macleod from the Scottish Drugs Forum believes wealthier users are more likely to order online.

"Certain people are more likely to buy their drugs online," she said. "If you look at Scotland's higher rates of poverty and deprivation, it will be really regional.

"More affluent people will potentially buy drugs online but people that are with lower financial status are more likely to buy from dealers."

'Dealers don't have to go on the streets anymore... they've got direct access to your home.'
Ex-heroin addict Sharon Brand

Drug-sellers are also using social media to find customers. Sharon Brand, a former heroin addict from Dundee, was approached on Facebook.

"Somebody added me and they sent me a direct message asking me if I wanted Valium or Xanax," she said.

"I blocked them but I quickly realised that's happening all the time. You've got no escape from it because it's in your own home.

"People's health is put at risk because they've got a trigger on their phone from somebody offering to sell them drugs."

"Dealers don't have to go on the streets anymore," Sharon added. "They've got direct access to your home.

"There are drugs being sold on WhatsApp, on Facebook, on Twitter - the platforms are there and people are using them."

One dealer Sharon contacted on Facebook offered 24-hour delivery and said payment could be made in Bitcoin - a digital cryptocurrency - or Amazon vouchers. They also offered cocaine when prompted.

Facebook: Conversation between a drug dealer and a user.
Facebook: Conversation between a drug dealer and a user.

Detective inspector Allan Elderbrant from Police Scotland's substance harm prevention unit said "any commodity" could now be sourced on the internet.

"We're starting to live our lives online and most people are doing their shopping online so it's natural crime will follow that," he said.

"You can now use Facebook or WhatsApp to source any commodity, missing out the dealer and buying directly from places like China."

Dark web drug markets have been operating for at least five years, following the launch of the Silk Road in February 2011.

The infamous online marketplace, which was impossible to access without an encrypted web browser, offered thousands of illegal products in exchange for Bitcoin.

It was shut down in October 2013 following the arrest of founder Ross Ulbricht but a number of copycat sites have taken its place.

Tomorrow our four-part series will explore Scotland's relationship with cocaine and explain how it arrives here from South America.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.