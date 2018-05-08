£36m funding boost for walking and cycling path scheme

The windfall is a record for the Community Links Fund, which only had a budget of £15m last year.

Health: Cycling is one of Scotland's most popular sports. Cycling Scotland

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf has announced a fund to support walking and cycling will more than double.

The Community Links Fund will make £36m available for projects to help set up walking and cycling paths in 2018/19.

This is the highest amount available since the scheme was launched in 2010 and more than double the around £15m budgeted last year.

Sustainable transport body Sustrans manages the fund which supported more than 200 projects in the last financial year.

Local authorities, housing associations, national parks and community trusts were among the organisations awarded grants to improve walking and cycle routes, conditional on them matching the funding provided.

Mr Yousaf said: "We want Scotland to be an active nation, where people lead healthier and more active lifestyles.

"Cyclists often tell me they want to see more safe cycling infrastructure, which I fully endorse and is one of the reasons why this is the highest amount we've ever invested in the Community Links Fund.

"We want this extra money to create pleasant and safe routes which make it easier for people of all ages to choose to walk and cycle as part of their everyday lives.

Sustrans Scotland national director John Lauder said: "This increased funding for active travel routes from the Scottish Government demonstrates its continued commitment to creating safe and accessible walking and cycling routes across the country."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.