News Stand: Fears over RBS jobs, SNP slammed on economy

Here are the newspaper front pages from across the country on Tuesday, May 8.

#Scotpapers: Labour 'betrayed Wales' over EU powers.

Catch up on the headlines around Scotland this Tuesday.

The Daily Record leads on fears that as many as eight in ten workers at RBS branches slated for closure could lose their jobs.

The Scottish Daily Express reports on figures it claims show the Scottish Government has missed more than £80m worth in economic targets.

The National leads on an exclusive interview with Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood in which she slams Labour in Wales for signing up to the UK's Brexit deal.

The Herald covers a warning by academics to MSPs that Scotland's problem with racism is masked by national "myth-making".

The Press and Journal reports on comments that the north-east's hospital beds shortage is a "source of shame".

Finally The Courier covers a dog owner's concerns for local children in Arbroath after his terrier was viciously attacked by another dog.

