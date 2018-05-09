News Stand: Sir Alex's first words, nuclear deal ditched

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Wednesday, May 9.

#Scotpapers: Prestwick Airport hit by fraud claims.

Catch up on the headlines around the country on Wednesday.

The Scottish Sun leads on an exclusive revealing Sir Alex Ferguson's first words after an operation following a brain haemorrhage.

The Daily Record reports on a couple awaiting their first baby who have been told the newborn will only live for minutes due to a rare condition.

Both The Scotsman and The Times cover Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Iran nuclear deal.

The Herald leads on allegations by a whistleblower of bribery and fraud at Prestwick Airport.

Finally The National covers foreign secretary Boris Johnson's comments criticising his own government's planned custom arrangements post-Brexit.

