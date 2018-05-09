  • STV
One in nine young Scots has attempted suicide, study finds

Euan Strathearn

The new research also found that one in six 18-34 year olds report having self-harmed.

Research: The study questioned 3,508 young Scots.

The study of 18-34 year-olds, led by the University of Glasgow, also found that one in six (16.2%) report having self harmed at some stage in their lives.

Of the 3,508 young Scots questioned in the study, researchers found that 6.5% reported a history of both behaviours.

Experts are calling for those involved in the care of young people to be "vigilant" given the prevalence of suicide attempts and non-suicidal self-harm.

The report said: "Psychiatrists, psychologists and others involved in the care of young people should be vigilant.

"Given the prevalence of suicide attempts and NSSH in this age group, they should routinely enquire about history of self-injurious behaviour, especially as past behaviour is such a strong predictor of suicide."

The research found that the first episode of self-harm tended to precede the first suicide attempt by about two years.

Women were found to be significantly more likely to report self-harm and suicide attempts than men.

Researchers found that one in nine (11.3%) of young people report having attempted suicide.

Earlier age at the time of the first episode was associated with more frequent self-harm and suicide attempts.

Researchers also found that 22.8% of young people reported having thought about suicide at some stage in their life and 10.4% last thought about suicide in the past 12 months.

Lead author professor Rory O'Connor, chair in health psychology and director of the suicidal behaviour research laboratory at the university's institute of health and wellbeing, said: "Suicide attempts and non-suicidal self-harm are major public health concerns that affect large numbers of young people.

"Until now, there have been few studies that estimated how common these thoughts and behaviours were in young adults in the country.

"These results are stark, and serve to highlight the scale of suicide attempts and self-harm in our country's young people.

"The findings are timely given that the Scottish Government will soon publish a new suicide prevention action plan. We hope our findings also emphasise the importance to clinicians, and others involved in the care of young people, to be vigilant given that suicide attempts and self-harm are relatively common."

The study is a collaboration between the Universities of Glasgow, Stirling, Leeds and Nottingham and is published in the journal BJPsych Open.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised you can contact Samaritans on 116 123 and find more information on SAMH here and Choose Life here.

