Man Utd boss 'positive' of full recovery for Alex Ferguson

Jose Mourinho said the club are confident Sir Alex will recover after his brain haemorrhage.

Manchester United are "very positive" Sir Alex Ferguson will make a full recovery after undergoing emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

Jose Mourinho was speaking ahead of United's Premier League match against West Ham on Thursday when asked about his condition.

The 76-year-old former United boss continues his recovery in intensive care in a Salford hospital after the surgery on Saturday.

"His family asked for privacy and that is what I am going to respect," Mourinho said.

"But we [Manchester United] are positive.

"We are very, very positive. We are confident."

Asked if it would influence the mood of the players or United coaching staff ahead of Thursday night's match at the London Stadium, Mourinho replied: "No, I can only think that if there is any relation, it is a positive relation."

Gestures of support continue for Sir Alex, who retired in 2013.

Mourinho will line up against West Ham counterpart David Moyes, who replaced Sir Alex as manager at United, in the opposing dugout on Thursday evening , and Moyes revealed he was "devastated" when he heard the news.

As he prepares to face his former club, Moyes is heartened by the positive reports regarding Sir Alex's recovery.

"We were devastated when I heard the news after the game on Saturday coming back from Leicester," Moyes said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

"But if the news is correct and Sir Alex is doing well, we are thrilled, we really are.

"We have been thinking about him and his family, I know them all well."

Moyes added: "I've not heard any more other than picking up bits and pieces from the media.

"I just hope he is sitting up in bed watching this news conference."

During Tuesday night's match against Rangers, Dons fans unveiled a banner which read: "Sir Alex, get well soon."

