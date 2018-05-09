Managers not confident young people have work skills

One in three don't believe young people have the right skills for the workplace.

Work: Managers want to see more investment in skills. © iStock

One in three Scottish managers do not feel confident young people have the right skills for the modern workplace, according to new research.

The Duke of Edinburgh's Award (DofE) found 38% of those surveyed said young people would not have communication, teamwork, resilience and multi-tasking ability.

The research supports the findings of the UK Commission for Employment and Skills 2015 Employer Skills Survey where these skills topped the list.

During the Year of Young People, the DofE, who commissioned the poll of more than 250 Scottish business managers, found 89% support the Scottish Government's pledge to "invest in skills and training for young people" as they enter the workforce.

Managers agreed young people in Scotland would benefit from programmes that develop essential employability skills (96%).

Despite this, 39% said they did not feel well informed about how to upskill young employees in these areas.

Alex Hynes, managing director at ScotRail Alliance said: "The value of taking on an enthusiastic apprentice cannot be overstated.

"The programme is incredibly important to businesses, individuals and the economy.

"Through the Modern Apprenticeship and a Gold Duke of Edinburgh's Award programme we are able to support and nurture the talent of our young people."

Barry Fisher, director of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Scotland said: "The Year of Young People presents a great opportunity for Scottish businesses to come forward and show that they care about their young employees.

"The full benefit of the government's pledge to support young people cannot be achieved without Holyrood and Scottish businesses working together."

