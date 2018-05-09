  • STV
  • MySTV

Managers not confident young people have work skills

STV

One in three don't believe young people have the right skills for the workplace.

Work: Managers want to see more investment in skills.
Work: Managers want to see more investment in skills. © iStock

One in three Scottish managers do not feel confident young people have the right skills for the modern workplace, according to new research.

The Duke of Edinburgh's Award (DofE) found 38% of those surveyed said young people would not have communication, teamwork, resilience and multi-tasking ability.

The research supports the findings of the UK Commission for Employment and Skills 2015 Employer Skills Survey where these skills topped the list.

During the Year of Young People, the DofE, who commissioned the poll of more than 250 Scottish business managers, found 89% support the Scottish Government's pledge to "invest in skills and training for young people" as they enter the workforce.

Managers agreed young people in Scotland would benefit from programmes that develop essential employability skills (96%).

Despite this, 39% said they did not feel well informed about how to upskill young employees in these areas.

Alex Hynes, managing director at ScotRail Alliance said: "The value of taking on an enthusiastic apprentice cannot be overstated.

"The programme is incredibly important to businesses, individuals and the economy.

"Through the Modern Apprenticeship and a Gold Duke of Edinburgh's Award programme we are able to support and nurture the talent of our young people."

Barry Fisher, director of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Scotland said: "The Year of Young People presents a great opportunity for Scottish businesses to come forward and show that they care about their young employees.

"The full benefit of the government's pledge to support young people cannot be achieved without Holyrood and Scottish businesses working together."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.