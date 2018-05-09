Sir Alex Ferguson out of intensive care after surgery

The 76-year-old former United manager is to continue his rehabilitation in hospital in Salford.

Alex Ferguson: Scot recovering after surgery at the weekend. SNS Group

Sir Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care following surgery on a brain haemorrhage, Manchester United have announced.

The 76-year-old former United manager is to continue his rehabilitation in hospital in Salford.

United said: "Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient.

"His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery."

Earlier on Wednesday Manchester United said they are "very positive" Sir Alex will make a full recovery.

Jose Mourinho was speaking ahead of United's Premier League match against West Ham on Thursday when asked about his condition.

"His family asked for privacy and that is what I am going to respect," Mourinho said.

"But we [Manchester United] are positive.

"We are very, very positive. We are confident."

Asked if it would influence the mood of the players or United coaching staff ahead of Thursday night's match at the London Stadium, Mourinho replied: "No, I can only think that if there is any relation, it is a positive relation."

Gestures of support continue for Sir Alex, who retired in 2013.

Mourinho: Showed support to Sir Alex. PA

Mourinho will line up against West Ham counterpart David Moyes, who replaced Sir Alex as manager at United, in the opposing dugout on Thursday evening , and Moyes revealed he was "devastated" when he heard the news.

As he prepares to face his former club, Moyes is heartened by the positive reports regarding Sir Alex's recovery.

"We were devastated when I heard the news after the game on Saturday coming back from Leicester," Moyes said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

"But if the news is correct and Sir Alex is doing well, we are thrilled, we really are.

"We have been thinking about him and his family, I know them all well."

Moyes added: "I've not heard any more other than picking up bits and pieces from the media.

"I just hope he is sitting up in bed watching this news conference."

During Tuesday night's match against Rangers, Dons fans unveiled a banner which read: "Sir Alex, get well soon."