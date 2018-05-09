STV wins top prizes at Royal Television Society Awards

STV won several awards including News Programme and Young Journalist.

Winners: Congratulations to the team. STV

STV has scooped three prizes at this year's Royal Television Society Scotland Awards.

The event was chaired by Jane Muirhead, Managing Director of Raise The Roof Productions and hosted by STV presenter Jennifer Reoch and stand-up comedian Des Clarke

Taking place at the Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow, the broadcaster walked away with the awards for Daytime show, News programme and Young Journalist.

Winning Daytime Show for STV2 was Live at Five, who were up against The Best Laid Plans and Homes Under the Hammer.

STV News at Six North took home the top award for News Programme, beating STV News at Six Central and Reporting Scotland for the BBC.

Head of news, Gordon Macmillan said: "2017 was a landmark year for STV News, with the launch of additional programmes on STV2 and a snap general election to cover.

"Well done to all the STV News teams across our new centres for making STV News such a success across the year."

STV

Ben Philip, based in Aberdeen, took home the award for Young Journalist presented in memory of George Sinclair.

Ben has been part of the STV News team for just over a year, taking on the role of both presenter and reporter on a daily basis at STV.

Gordon said: "As one of the youngest members of the news team, Ben has brought a high level of commitment and enthusiasm to our programmes.

"We look forward to Ben making an even bigger impression in the year ahead."

STV was nominated in four other categories, including Halla Mohieddeen for On Screen Personality.

Lisa Hazlehurst, Head of Lion Television and Chair of Judges for the RTS Scotland Awards 2018 says: "The range and breadth of entries for this year's awards was truly impressive and reflective of Scotland's vibrant production community.

"The judges had a tough time deciding eventual winners from an impressive number of entries; which should mean a fun and exciting awards night at Glasgow's Old Fruitmarket."

