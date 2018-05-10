News Stand: Drug addicts on doorstep, The Backlash
Catch up with today's front page news from across Scotland on Thursday, May 10.
Today's Daily Record: Drug addicts on doorstep of luxury flats.
The National: The Backlash as Iran taunts USA.
The Scotsman: Police failed mother of man later found dead.
The Press and Journal: Warnings after gorse fire causes total destruction.
The Herald: Dead man's family to sue police over 38-hour delay.
And finally The Guardian: U-turn on forcing NHS to hand patients' data to Home Office.
