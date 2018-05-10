  • STV
  • MySTV

Scots 'most likely in world to go to A&E after drinking'

Chris Foote Chris Foote

We are also among the least susceptible to warnings about the dangers of drinking.

Drink: More than 1000 Scottish deaths linked to alcohol each year.
Drink: More than 1000 Scottish deaths linked to alcohol each year. PA

Scots are among the riskiest drinkers in the world and the most likely to have gone to A&E because of alcohol use.

We are also among the least susceptible to warnings about the dangers of drinking, according to the Global Drug Survey 2018.

More than one in three Scots who took part in the survey said they want to drink less.

GDS director Dr Adam Winstock said: "The regularity with which UK drinkers are ending up needing emergency treatment is truly alarming, especially when you compare it to the global average.

"That Scotland is in the top five nations needing emergency treatment after alcohol consumption is truly concerning."

https://infogram.com/emergency-medical-treatment-after-drinking-1hnq41xz1mjk23z | default

The GDS uses the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test to gauge risky drinking. A score of eight or higher indicates harmful alcohol use.

Almost one in three Scottish men who responded to the survey received scores of between 16 and 19, while one in six had a score of 20 or more.

Around one in six women were scored between 16 and 19 or higher and one in ten was rated 20 or higher.

Scots are also the world's largest users of cocaine, a habit which may be exacerbated by problems with drink.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1414363-gds2018-scottish-cocaine-users-take-the-most-in-world/ | default

"Substance use with alcohol is another key factor as this tends to drive up consumption overall," said Katy MacLeod, from the Scottish Drugs Forum.

"Scotland's relationship with alcohol is well documented and some people use cocaine to facilitate longer periods of drinking.

"This can be harmful - not only because consuming more alcohol is harmful but also because the perception that some people who are using alcohol have of cocaine 'sobering them up' is actually them experiencing further intoxication."

https://infogram.com/risky-alcohol-use-1h7v4pm8kvk84k0 | default

Using cocaine and alcohol together is significantly more dangerous than taking them separately, increasing the risk of overdose and causing long-term damage to the heart and liver.

More than 1200 deaths in Scotland were linked to alcohol in 2016 - more than double the number reported three decades earlier.

Around one in three Scots under the age of 25 said they feel guilt or regret at least monthly because of alcohol. A similar number reported experiencing memory loss monthly.

Nearly one in 20 Scots have sought emergency medical treatment after drinking alcohol in the last year - double the number English drinkers reported.

Women under the age of 25 are the most likely to attend A&E after drinking.

While most Scots said they believe warnings on alcohol labels, about a third said they were irrelevant or not very relevant.

Scots are among the least susceptible people in the world to alcohol warnings, especially those about cancer.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.