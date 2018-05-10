Scots 'most likely in world to go to A&E after drinking'

We are also among the least susceptible to warnings about the dangers of drinking.

Drink: More than 1000 Scottish deaths linked to alcohol each year. PA

Scots are among the riskiest drinkers in the world and the most likely to have gone to A&E because of alcohol use.

We are also among the least susceptible to warnings about the dangers of drinking, according to the Global Drug Survey 2018.

More than one in three Scots who took part in the survey said they want to drink less.

GDS director Dr Adam Winstock said: "The regularity with which UK drinkers are ending up needing emergency treatment is truly alarming, especially when you compare it to the global average.

"That Scotland is in the top five nations needing emergency treatment after alcohol consumption is truly concerning."

The GDS uses the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test to gauge risky drinking. A score of eight or higher indicates harmful alcohol use.

Almost one in three Scottish men who responded to the survey received scores of between 16 and 19, while one in six had a score of 20 or more.

Around one in six women were scored between 16 and 19 or higher and one in ten was rated 20 or higher.

Scots are also the world's largest users of cocaine, a habit which may be exacerbated by problems with drink.

"Substance use with alcohol is another key factor as this tends to drive up consumption overall," said Katy MacLeod, from the Scottish Drugs Forum.

"Scotland's relationship with alcohol is well documented and some people use cocaine to facilitate longer periods of drinking.

"This can be harmful - not only because consuming more alcohol is harmful but also because the perception that some people who are using alcohol have of cocaine 'sobering them up' is actually them experiencing further intoxication."

Using cocaine and alcohol together is significantly more dangerous than taking them separately, increasing the risk of overdose and causing long-term damage to the heart and liver.

More than 1200 deaths in Scotland were linked to alcohol in 2016 - more than double the number reported three decades earlier.

Around one in three Scots under the age of 25 said they feel guilt or regret at least monthly because of alcohol. A similar number reported experiencing memory loss monthly.

Nearly one in 20 Scots have sought emergency medical treatment after drinking alcohol in the last year - double the number English drinkers reported.

Women under the age of 25 are the most likely to attend A&E after drinking.

While most Scots said they believe warnings on alcohol labels, about a third said they were irrelevant or not very relevant.

Scots are among the least susceptible people in the world to alcohol warnings, especially those about cancer.

